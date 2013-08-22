(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Aug 22 Natural gas could be the dominant
power source for the next two decades in the western United
States, even under the most aggressive climate scenarios, before
making way for solar, findings from the University of California
Berkeley suggest.
The Berkeley study examined the impact of cheap solar power,
as envisaged by the so-called "sunshot" initiative launched two
years ago by former U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu.
It did not directly analyse or comment on whether natural
gas could play the role of a transition fuel.
But the results support the idea that natgas can work as a
bridge between high-carbon coal and cheap solar power in areas
with abundant sunshine, as policymakers build up renewable
energy capacity and supporting infrastructure while driving deep
cuts in carbon emissions.
There are two important caveats, however, to such a
conclusion.
First, scientists have yet to agree to what extent shale gas
production emits the powerful greenhouse gas methane, which may
add to the carbon emissions from burning the fossil fuel.
Second, new gas-fired power plants have a lifespan running
for decades, risking a long-term "lock-in" of fossil fuel use.
COST
Chu's initiative aimed to boost the competitiveness of the
U.S. solar industry by supporting innovation, which has dragged
down the cost of making solar panels.
It targeted a full installed cost of large-scale solar
projects of $1 per watt by 2020, from about $4 in 2011.
It appears the solar industry is roughly on track.
The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory collates
voluntary cost data contributions from government, utilities,
installers and the general public.
The "Open PV Project" records 238,037 solar projects with a
total capacity of 5,525 megawatts, corresponding to 72 percent
of installed U.S. capacity as of March 2013.
See link here: openpv.nrel.gov/
The database shows 681 projects larger than 1 megawatt,
corresponding to the large-scale installations targeted by the
sunshot initiative's $1 goal.
Costs have roughly halved since the first of these projects,
to below $3 per watt now from more than $6 in 2003, and appear
roughly on course to meet $1 in 2020. (See Chart 1)
DISPLACE
The second assumption in the University of California study,
published last month, was a carbon emissions cut of 80 percent
by 2050, consistent with limiting global warming to no more than
2 degrees Celsius.
U.S. action to cap greenhouse gases has seen little federal
momentum lately.
Nevertheless, California has enacted regulation aimed at
achieving an 80 percent cut (from 1990 emissions levels), while
the present administration aspires to a national 83 percent cut
(on 2005 levels), both by 2050.
The study focused on the Western Electricity Coordinating
Council as an area with strong solar resources; the
interconnected region includes western U.S. states, Canadian
provinces and northern Mexico.
It assumed that solar costs remained at $1 after meeting the
sunshot target in 2020; it used U.S. Energy Information
Administration projections for gas and coal prices and power
demand growth.
The study's grid dispatch model selected power generating
technologies that met the 2050 carbon emissions target at least
cost.
It found that natural gas and solar power displaced coal in
the near term, while cheap solar also delayed the development of
other low-carbon technologies, including carbon capture,
geothermal and wind.
Gas was the dominant power source for the next two decades.
Solar increasingly edged out gas from 2030, as deeper
emissions curbs kicked in, becoming the main power source by the
middle of the century. (Chart 2)
The study projected rising generation costs and a large
build-out of transmission capacity.
LOCKED IN
There are two important caveats to the idea that natural gas
can be a bridge to a decarbonised grid around 2050.
First, scientists are not agreed on the contribution of
natural gas, and in particular shale gas, towards methane
emissions.
Researchers differ on the amount of methane vented during
the "flow-back" period between initial fracking and production
at a shale gas well.
At one end of the spectrum, Cornell University researchers
rejected a bridge role for shale gas on the basis that its total
lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions could exceed coal.
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study steered a
middle ground - that fugitive methane was a concern but did not
make shale gas substantially more polluting than conventional
gas production, after taking into account best practice.
The second concern is that building long-lived gas-fired
power plants will lock in the use of fossil fuels through 2050.
The International Energy Agency estimated in 2011 that as a
result of lock-in, no new, unabated fossil fuel power plants can
be built anywhere and stay within 2 degrees Celsius warming.
It took a rather conservative view, that all power plants
would operate at their initial potential, whereas the example of
Germany shows that higher levels of wind and solar power force
gas plants to reduce output.
It also assumed that natural gas would not force the early
retirement of coal, contrary to evidence in the United States.
The recent Berkeley study did not take explicit account of
either fugitive methane emissions or the risk of fossil fuel
lock-in.
The next research step would be to run similar economic,
grid dispatch analysis taking account of these.
This is a notable research gap, given the public noise over
the climate dangers, or not, from a "dash for gas".
