(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Feb 7 Climate change will not be a top
issue in the United States under President Barack Obama, despite
the soaring rhetoric in his Inaugural Address last month.
Past failure to pass sweeping U.S. climate legislation will
probably instead see his administration target modest, discrete,
broadly popular measures on efficiency, fuel economy and
long-term tax breaks for renewable energy.
"We will respond to the threat of climate change, knowing
that the failure to do so would betray our children and future
generations," the President said, dedicating to the issue more
than a minute of his roughly 20-minute Inaugural Address on Jan.
21.
"That is how we will preserve our planet, commanded to our
care by God," he said, of support for clean energy.
But political advisors, scientists and climate campaigners
are still digesting the previous failure to pass a climate bill
in 2009/2010, after much hype and expectation.
The prospects for such legislation seemed promising before
the success of the Tea Party movement getting a grip on House of
Representatives control via hardline Republicans.
Now Obama wants to drive research and demonstration
projects, buildings efficiency and use the upcoming corporate
tax reform process to try to "level the playing field" for
renewable forms of energy, according to Whitehouse advisor Brian
Deese, deputy director of the National Economic Council,
speaking two weeks ago.
He could perhaps target one or two more ambitious items from
a menu including a federal clean energy standard; a carbon tax;
or rejection of the Keystone Pipeline.
POLARISED
Harvard University economist Robert Stavins noted the rising
polarisation in a recent blog which contrasted the passage of
clean air legislation with the ill-fated climate bill.
"Environmental and energy debates from the 1970s through
much of the 1990s typically broke along geographic lines, rather
than partisan lines," he said.
The Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 had 87 percent and 91
percent support among Republican and Democrat senators.
The Waxman-Markey climate bill in 2009 passed the House with
the support of 83 percent of Democrats and 4 percent of
Republicans and never reached the Senate.
Harvard political scientist Theda Skocpol last month
criticised environmental NGOs working under the umbrella of the
pro-business U.S. Climate Action Partnership (USCAP) for
misjudging an increasingly polarised Congress in the abortive
climate bill campaign.
They focused too much on insider bargains with business,
ignoring grassroots pressure, she said in her paper, "Naming the
problem: What It Will Take to Counter Extremism and Engage
Americans in the Fight against Global Warming".
"The USCAP strategy was based on misplaced hopes for
bipartisan bargains and a failure to grasp that support from
Republicans was not going to be forthcoming.
"Ideological advocates, carbon industry dead-enders, and
populist anti-government forces are the ones who hold sway in
the GOP (Republican Party) right now, including billionaire
elites and grassroots activists fiercely opposed to any and all
government efforts to fight global warming."
COMPROMISE?
In the absence of comprehensive energy and climate
legislation, is there space for compromise on modest measures?
One candidate is longer term support for wind power, which
has already split Republicans.
Defeated Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney last
year favoured scrapping a wind power tax credit but Congress
extended it under a wider fiscal cliff bill at the end of last
year in a rare bipartisan show on clean energy.
Republican support makes sense in states with wind farms and
manufacturers but others call it "corporate welfare".
Ultimately the industry needs more than a one-year extension
and a deal could emerge on a so-called sunset clause which
phased the credit out.
The American Wind Energy Association trade body said in
December it could support a six-year phase-out of the credit, to
"sustain a minimally viable industry" but that still faces some
Republican opposition amid wider budget clashes.
And the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Energy and
Natural Resources Committee, Lisa Murkowski, on Monday backed an
alternative, where renewable energy operators would access a
partnership tax structure less onerous than corporate income tax
and already available to the fossil fuel industry.
Whether that came close to matching the present $12 billion
annual wind production tax credit remains to be seen.
Regarding compromise on fossil fuels, there is already
acceptance of shale gas among some environmental groups on
various conditions, including: protecting groundwater; cutting
upstream emissions of the greenhouse gas methane; and in the
long-run curbing carbon emissions from gas-fired power plants.
The World Resources Institute's Jennifer Morgan verbalised a
similar position in testimony to the U.S. House Energy and
Commerce Subcommittee on Energy and Power on Tuesday.
EPA?
There is a limit to compromise on an issue which polarises
Congress as much as climate change. Failing grand bargains over
a Keystone Pipeline or a federal clean energy mandate, Obama has
executive agencies and in particular the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA).
The Supreme Court allowed in 2007 that the EPA could include
carbon dioxide among the pollutants which may endanger public
health which it can regulate under the Clean Air Act.
The World Resources Institute thinktank on Wednesday
detailed how a 2020 U.S. carbon emissions target could be met
exclusively through state-level and executive agency action,
by-passing Congress.
EPA has already ruled on auto emissions and proposed stiff
emissions limits on new coal plants, and the next step,
logically, would be to extend limits to existing coal-fired
power.
Carbon capture and storage can cut power plant carbon
emissions by 90 percent or more but has a capital cost of about
$1.5 billion per large coal-fired power plant, and is unproven.
Imposing such tough limits across the existing power plant
fleet would require a lead-in of at least a couple of decades,
and still inspire a backlash in federal courts on the grounds
the EPA exceeded its authority, and from Congressional
committees controlling its budget.
Less controversial would be a gradual ratcheting of
efficiency standards for everything from trucks through home
appliances to buildings.
Comprehensive climate legislation will depend on
re-vitalised public urgency on the issue which has waned since
2007, or inspired leadership where the present partisan divide
may be a step too far.
(Reporting by Gerard Wynn)