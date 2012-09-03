By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, Sept 3 One way to cut the cost of
greater reliance on wind power is to improve day-ahead weather
forecasting, to make it less expensive for grid operators to
balance national demand and supply.
As countries seek to meet renewable energy targets, extra
costs include subsidies, direct grid connection, backup reserves
to cover intermittency and short-term grid balancing.
Short-term balancing adds costs both for grid operators,
which have to pay power plants to turn off or to meet excess
demand, and for generators switching on and off units designed
for constant, baseload operation.
Renewable power will add to balancing costs by increasing
uncertainty, for example when excess wind power has to be shut
down on windy days or is dispatched to the grid unexpectedly.
Wind power in particular has an impact because its access to
the grid is all but guaranteed, as a power source with zero
marginal costs that can force out thermal fossil fuel
generation.
One way to reduce that impact is to build out the
transmission network to increase its geographic diversity, to
capture a wider range of weather and so smooth intermittency.
The cost of widening the grid network is large, however, and
it is time-consuming given lags in planning permits,
fund-raising and cable tower construction.
A complementary approach is to improve forecasting skills,
so that grid operators can more reliably balance the grid and
less frequently call on more expensive, last-minute options
including demand response (shutting down load such as
supermarket cold stores) and gas and diesel generation.
Last year short-term balancing services cost Britain's
National Grid 708 million pounds ($1.12 billion).
THINK-TANK BACKS WIND POWER
The British think-tank, the Institute for Public Policy
Research, last week published a report strongly in support of
wind power, rejecting the idea that it was unpredictable.
The report, "Beyond the bluster, why wind power is an
effective technology", was in response to well-publicised
scepticism among some parliamentarians in the Conservative
party, the senior partner in the ruling Coalition, who have
called for sharp cuts in subsidies.
Regarding the problem of intermittency, the IPPR report
pointed out that baseload (constant) fossil fuel and nuclear
power plants can trip instantaneously and without warning.
That illustrates an advantage of modular generation, where
wind farms are made up of tens or hundreds of turbines, which
are very unlikely to fail simultaneously.
On the issue of predictability, the IPPR report demonstrated
how wind power does not vary significantly on the timescale of
five-minute intervals, which is useful but less relevant than
planning for weather variation hour by hour and the day ahead.
The day-ahead forecasting period is central to grid
balancing because it corresponds with the start-up time for
large, thermal coal-fired backup.
Regarding day-ahead variability, the study did not
anticipate problems: "Wind power, at penetrations likely in the
UK by 2020, is variable and predictable in much the same way as
demand," it said.
That confidence is not matched by Britain's transmission
operator, National Grid, which published a consultation
earlier this year on whether to upgrade its wind power
forecasting.
"The main challenge associated with wind power is its
variability; wind power output is highly dependent on weather
conditions and carries a high degree of uncertainty," it said.
"As the volume of wind power capacity increases, so will the
effect of wind variability and hence the accuracy of the wind
power forecasts will become more important for both National
Grid and the industry in terms of balancing their own position."
The National Grid highlighted the problem of cut-out, for
example, where high wind conditions force turbines to switch
off, removing output suddenly: "These events are difficult to
forecast accurately in terms of magnitude of impact and timing."
IMPROVED FORECASTING
The problem posed by wind power forecasting is not new,
given that load is also weather-dependent, for example where the
outside temperature drives heating and air conditioning demand.
While the IPPR report suggested that wind power was variable
and predictable in much the same way as demand, a technical
report by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL),
part of the Department of Energy, published in May found that
wind power followed less regular patterns, including periods
when there was no wind at all.
"This, of course, makes wind power more difficult to
forecast than load," the paper, titled "A Comparison of Wind
Power and Load Forecasting Error Distributions", found.
In the day-ahead time frame, the main cause of additional
costs is the commitment or de-commitment of large thermal units,
which means that big mistakes, while rare, are more important
for system operations, given it is quite cheap to make small
demand or supply tweaks.
For this reason, the thickness of tails - showing the
proportion of extreme values - in the distribution of inaccurate
forecasts is critical.
The NREL article found that wind forecasting errors by the
Texas and California grid operators did not follow a normal
distribution, instead displaying fatter tails and demonstrating
that large, less frequent forecasting errors should be accounted
for when calculating the system balancing costs of integrating
more wind.
The paper illustrated the point with a one-week snapshot
when wind output in Texas varied between 8,000 megawatts and
almost zero.
The chart is shown on page 5 here:
It showed that as wind power output fell, the day-ahead
forecast at one point over-estimated supply by 2,000 MW, a very
large short-term balancing shortfall calling for more expensive
fast-starting backup.
Similarly, Britain's National Grid published forecasting
shows that it underestimated wind power output by several
hundred megawatts earlier on Monday, Sept. 3.
Given that patterns in wind power are not as predictable as
demand, and have a shorter history of forecasts, it is clear
that improvements in forecasting can cut the cost of system
balancing.