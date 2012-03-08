(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Marla Brill
March 7 With more than 170 bond
exchange-traded funds now on the market, investors are finding
no shortage of ways to use them.
First introduced 10 years ago and relatively unknown until
2008, investors have been pouring money in ever since - assets
under management have increased almost 38 percent over the last
year to $194.7 billion, according to the Investment Company
Institute.
This surge in demand, particularly for bond exchange-traded
fund at the higher end of the risk spectrum, comes amid signals
that the bond market could stumble as an improving economy and
the possibility of rising interest rates makes them less
attractive compared to stocks. Investors are beating the bushes
for alternatives to low yields on money markets and CDs.
As investors have become more confident about markets, they
have begun to dip their toes into riskier assets for higher
returns. The buying-binge for bond ETFs has coincided with
increased investor demand for corporate debt.
At ETF powerhouse iShares, two funds that focus on corporate
bonds - the iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and
the iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF - have
accounted for 78 percent of inflows into the firm's fixed-income
products so far in 2012.
"The popularity of those ETFs is part of a broad reach for
yield and a willingness to move into riskier assets to get it,"
said iShares managing director Matt Tucker. "It also reflects a
belief that the U.S. economy is growing at a fast enough pace
for companies to be able to service their debt."
Interest is also percolating in the latest entrant into the
group, the PIMCO Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an
ETF-version of the firm's highly popular $250 billion PIMCO
Total Return fund. Launched on Feb. 29, it has already
accumulated nearly $134 million in assets and is one of a
handful of actively-managed ETFs on the market.
John Largent, chief investment strategist at Members Trust
Co in Tampa, Florida, said he was concerned about the impact
that rising interest rates would have on his clients' bond
holdings.
Largent has been moving against the crowd by selling some
shares of a corporate bond ETF and moving the money into funds
with shorter maturities, such as iShares Barclays 1-3 year
Treasury Bond and the corporate bond-tracking iShares
Barclays Credit Bond.
"The short-term ETFs allow me to tailor the yield curve on
my bond investments and reduce risk," he said.
Others are using ETFs to find more, not less, exposure to
risk.
"The only way to get a better yield now is to take a step up
in risk," said Keith Goddard, President of Capital Advisors in
Tulsa, Oklahoma. "The diversity of ETFs and mutual funds allows
us to do that."
To pep up his returns, Goddard is using some of the proceeds
from maturing individual government bonds to move into
higher-yielding ETFs, including iShares JP Morgan Emerging
Markets, which he combines with an actively-managed
emerging markets mutual fund.
In his more conservative portfolios, Goddard tones down the
risk of rising rates by combining Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
, a proxy for the total U.S. bond market, with the
shorter-term Vanguard Short-Term Bond.
TRICKY
Despite their appeal to some investors, some of these ETFs
can be a bit tricky to buy and sell because the price at which
they trade, called the market price, can drift 1 percent or more
from the reported value of their holdings.
This decoupling between net asset value and market price
happens most often in less-liquid sectors where bonds do not
trade often and are hard to value, such as municipal or
corporate debt markets.
And because the ETFs often try to track performance with
just a fraction of the bonds in an index, their returns do not
always precisely match their bogeys over short-term periods.
Michelle Knight, director of fixed income at Silver Bridge
Advisors in Boston, has decided to stick mainly to individual
bonds and mutual funds to avoid such glitches.
"We only use the ETFs if we're trying to get short-term
tactical exposure to focused areas of the market, such as
emerging market or junk bonds," she said.
For those interested in giving bond ETFs a try, the best way
to get started is with those that track actively-traded
securities, because their market price rarely deviates more than
one-half of 1 percent from net asset value.
Examples are ones that track U.S. government bond indexes,
or popular broad-based total market offerings such as Vanguard
Total Bond Market or iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond
.
Experts say it is crucial to become familiar with stock
trading strategies such as setting price targets for purchases
and sales through limit orders, and analyzing market price
premiums and discounts from net asset value, before moving in.
Also make sure that the ETF has trading volume of at least a
few hundred thousand shares a day. With more and more products
pouring into the market, it's possible to get stuck holding a
thinly-traded security that could be difficult to unload.
"Investors should remember that bond ETFs trade like
stocks," said Tucker. "People need to think about buying and
selling them they way they would with traditional equities."
Edited by Beth Gladstone