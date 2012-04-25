(The author is a Reuters contributor. Opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
April 25 When an older relative dies, the family
often finds itself with the stamp collections, Queen Anne
furniture and stacks of old TV Guides that piled up over a
lifetime. Collectibles can be hard to sort through in terms of
both monetary and sentimental value.
Modern technology can help you create an inventory and find
out what the items are worth, but deciding who gets what and how
to handle the things nobody wants is a perennial problem.
When 56-year-old Margaret Miller and her siblings faced this
task after her father died, they designed a way to find out who
wanted -- or didn't want -- various items even before they got
together.
The first job was making an inventory, which Miller started
after her father was diagnosed with cancer.
"Deal with this before your parents die," says certified art
appraiser Dena Crosson of Bethesda, Maryland. "Take an inventory
of the objects in your parents' home. Photograph them. Measure
them. Gather all that information and put it all in one place."
It is getting easier to do all this. You can download free
software and apps, including What You Own, Know Your Stuff and
Allstate Digital Locker, as well as Home Inventory ($3.99 for
Android and $4.99 for iPhone). You can use your smartphone to
photograph, make notes and store all the details.
Storing a back-up copy elsewhere, such as in Apple Inc's
iCloud, would ensure access to the information wherever
you might be.
Miller, who now lives in Austin, Texas, ran the meeting to
divide her father's stuff. Each sibling previously had received
an inventory list and put an "X" next to each item in which he
or she was interested.
If no one else wanted something, the person who chose it
would keep it. Items with no takers would be sold or donated.
When they got together, the siblings would resolve decisions
around pieces more than one of them had wanted. They also made
concessions when they realized one of them prized a particular
item.
"You have to prioritize civility," Miller recalls. "I'll
always remember that time as part of the grieving process. It
helped us to move on -- and share memories of our dad and our
memories of our grandparents."
PEACEFUL RESOLUIONS
Not every family has such a peaceful process. There is a
long history of family fights over inheritances that devolve
into litigation. Experts and those who have been through the
process agree that planning, organization and some consideration
can go a long way toward avoiding squabbles or worse.
When novelist Annie Kelleher had to deal with her
grandmother's 28-room house in Ocean City, New Jersey, she used
the opportunity to end a family feud.
Kelleher's grandmother and mother had been at odds with each
other. The grandmother left everything to Kelleher, 53, of
Canton, Connecticut.
Although sharing was against her grandmother's wishes,
Kelleher spent about two years going through the 100-year-old
house. She kept some items for herself; others, she shared with
family, donated or got rid of.
"If I had done what my grandmother wanted, I would've
perpetuated the Great War of my childhood into another
generation," she says. "I offered the whole family -- including
my mother, my sister, my brother and all my children -- the
opportunity to take what they wanted, not only to heal the rift
that existed within the family but to prevent the rift from
poisoning future generations."
Since her sister collects porcelain Hummel figurines, she
received her grandmother's collection. Kelleher's daughter
collects blue plates, so she got the ones her grandmother had
amassed.
VALUING ITEMS YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND
What if Grandpa left a table full of old cigarette lighters
or his precious ships-in-bottles collection? Figuring out how to
assess something you don't know much about can be tricky.
If possible, take your time when sorting the items.
"It's very emotional," says Terry Kovel, author of "Kovel's
Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide." "You're not in your right
mind when it comes up. The worst thing you can do is do it in a
hurry."
Seek guidance, especially if some items might have value,
Kovel says. Many families have sold valuable pieces of art at
estate sales for a small fraction of what they were worth.
To get a sense of value, look at the numerous guides on the
Internet. Kovels.com lists about 800,000 items on its free
online database. Or do a bit of research just to see if you have
got something special.
Remember that most prices you will see are retail, a figure
you would have to discount by at least 30 percent if you plan to
sell an item, Kovel says. You could also check eBay.com to see
current prices of similar items or what they have fetched at
auction.
Search for any backup material, including purchase receipts
and brochures. Ask your relative where they bought various items
and write it down.
"Provenance really helps to establish value, and it really
helps tell the story of the object," Crosson says.
REJECT GUILT
Once value is determined and everyone decides what they
want, what's left could either be sold in bulk or donated.
Kovel advises those who want to sell the items to hire a
local company that specializes in managing estate sales. While
the company could end up with about 40 percent of the proceeds,
she says, it will be worth it for most people, who couldn't
manage the task themselves.
It is often tough to part with an inheritance, even if you
don't want the stuff, Kovel says.
"Don't feel guilty," Kovel says. "It's yours. Keep something
that reminds you of them. Sell the rest of it. Treat it like
it's money."
(Edited by Beth Gladstone, Chelsea Emery and Lisa Von Ahn)