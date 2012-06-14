(The author is a Reuters contributor)
By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO, June 14 Collectors and guitar fans have
been whipsawed by the Elvis-pelvis gyrations of the vintage
guitar market. Now they're at a crossroads - is it time to pick
up that choice instrument?
Prices for prized guitars soared in the early 2000s as
speculators jumped in, then the market plummeted by as much as
30 percent by the end of the decade.
But after a few years of singing the blues, vintage guitars
look ready to rock again - as long as collectors pick their
investments carefully.
"I am very bullish on the vintage guitar and instrument
market in general," says Rick Camino, the chief executive
officer of Hello Music, a Los Angeles-based daily deals platform
for musicians.
A rare 1949 Bigsby guitar fetched $266,000 in April at
Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, a price that more than
doubled the sales record for any guitar at a Heritage auction.
With "guitars of the highest grade," the numbers look
promising, says Mike Gutierrez, consignment director at
Heritage.
And indeed, this past weekend gave guitar market boosters
reason to smile. An auction of guitars and memorabilia belonging
to the late Les Paul (namesake of the legendary Gibson guitar)
raised close to $5 million for a foundation that supports music
education and innovation. Among the prizes: a 1951 Fender
"No-Caster" (an early version of the Telecaster) that fetched
$216,000.
But nothing is certain in this fickle market. Those who join
the vintage guitar band need steely nerves and an abiding
respect for the instruments they buy.
PANDEMONIUM
To illustrate the wild ride of the last 10 years, look no
further than the example set by a 1956 Gibson Les Paul "Gold
Top" (so named for its metallic-champagne color), stocked with
P90 pickups, a Tune-o-matic bridge and a stop tailpiece.
In 2002, George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars in Nashville,
Tennessee, could get $5,500 for that axe. Four years later, the
Gold Top's value had skyrocketed to $85,000.
"Then they plunged down to $30,000, and a nice one today is
worth $35,000," Gruhn says.
So if you bought in 2002, you'd still enjoy about a 600
percent markup. But if you bought in 2006, as many speculators
and vintage guitar lemmings did, you could be out $50,000.
Why the huge jump in the mid-2000s? Nate Westgor, the owner
of Willie's Guitars in St. Paul, Minnesota (and an avid
collector himself), has a theory that revolves around rock
stars, celebrity guitars, rehab and a company once run by Mitt
Romney.
In 1999, Eric Clapton auctioned 100 of his guitars to
benefit his Crossroads Centre charity for people affected by
drug and alcohol abuse. The date was June 24, and by vintage
guitar market standards it was the equivalent of the British
Invasion: Clapton's 1956 Fender Stratocaster Sunburst known as
"Brownie" fetched an astounding $450,000.
"It shocked the whole industry because it proved that you
could get six figures for a guitar," Westgor says. "That's when
all hell breaks loose. The Clapton auction is an igniter."
Then came the second Clapton auction in 2004, when musical
instrument retail chain Guitar Center bid "Blackie,"
Eric Clapton's favorite Stratocaster, up to $959,500.
"They got it, they bought it, made exacting copies, and made
all their money back by selling those copies," Westgor says.
That ushered in a period of pure pandemonium between 2005
and 2007.
"Guitar values tripled," Westgor recalls. "It was crazy. As
a dealer, I would sell stuff to dealers in California who were
adding 40 points to the value."
SPECULATORS
Market speculators then started playing guitars like junk
bonds or real estate, buying instruments just to flip them like
Florida condos. Private equity firm Bain Capital jumped on the
bandwagon by buying out Guitar Center in 2007.
The onslaught of the Great Recession changed the tune. Just
as the real estate bubble burst, vintage prices fell faster than
a Led Zeppelin.
"Guitars got touted as great investments," says Gruhn. "And
when you get speculators who buy strictly to flip things, they
can build it into a big bubble and a frenzy."
The turn was disastrous for those who had paid record prices
to build rare guitar collections starting in about 2005, only to
see the market plummet.
The market has dropped as much as 30 percent from its peak,
according to Patrick van der Vorst, a 13-year Sotheby's veteran
and founder of ValueMyStuff.com, an online appraisal service.
PICKS
With the declines, however, some opportunities have emerged.
American Gibson and Fender guitars from the 1950s and 1960s
are among the most valuable, though vintage Rickenbackers
(favored by The Beatles, The Byrds and Tom Petty) have made big
strides in recent years, according to van der Vorst and other
market watchers. On the acoustic side, Martin, Gibson and Guild
rank as highly prized brands.
The coolness factor is one reason to stay put. While you
can't strum a stock certificate or crank up a 401(k) statement,
a late 1960s Fender Stratocaster sounds sweet when plugged into
a rare Marshall amplifier of the same period. (Together that
pair might be worth more than $30,000, depending on the
condition and rarity of the specimens.)
And they have enduring collectable appeal. Actor Richard
Gere, for one, accumulated guitars and amps for more than 40
years, building a valuable stockpile.
"They have been my true friends through the best and worst
of times," Gere said last year. "I never planned to put together
a collection. I just bought ones that I liked, the ones that
sounded good and played well."
They also cashed out well, even as overall market prices
slumped. Gere sold more than 100 of his guitars at Christie's in
October, realizing a total of $936,438 that he donated to
charity.
The question many guitar buyers now ask is whether the
vintage market will recover from its current trench. Experts
like Gruhn say prices are on the rebound, though modestly.
A 1958 Fender Stratocaster realized more than $46,000 this
past April at a Heritage auction.
Still, Gutierrez says, "Certain pieces have bottomed out,
which was the fault of dealers who priced guitars so high in
better times that when the economy collapsed, there were no
secondary buyers to support their inflated sales."
Westgor can barely hide his disgust for the guitar flippers
of the world - unless you're talking about a rock star tossing a
Rickenbacker high into the air.
"I hope the market all comes crashing down because I would
love to be the guy who buys the guitars again at 1970s prices,"
says Westgor, whose pride and joy is a 1952 Fender Telecaster
with a black Phenolite pickguard, a.k.a. the "Blackguard Tele."
"I was one of those guys who was not into collecting for the
investment value, but because these were cool, old guitars," he
says.
Still, Westgor has done very well. His Tele, originally
selling for $200 in the 1950s, today is probably worth about
$40,000.
(Editing by Chelsea Emery and Leslie Adler)