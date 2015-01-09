(Refiles to fix dropped letter in Osborne's name in final
paragraph.)
By Robyn Post
Jan 9 Financial adviser James Osborne had an
"aha!" moment when a client discovered that his single largest
expense was the $40,000 asset management fee on his $5 million
portfolio, even though the man had two houses, a boat and an
upscale travel habit.
When Osborne figured out that he had spent only 30 hours on
the client's portfolio, he thought it was excessive, too.
At the time, Osborne's firm charged clients a percentage of
the investments they managed for them - a common pricing
structure for investment advisers, typically averaging about 1
percent of assets under management (AUM) annually.
But he thought there might be a better way.
"It didn't make sense to charge by portfolio size when for
most clients, our work wasn't related to their portfolio, but in
helping them with charitable giving, tax planning, paying for
college and wealth transfers," says Osborne.
So when the Lakewood, Colorado adviser opened his own firm
two years ago, he chose to charge clients a flat yearly retainer
of $4,500 for all financial planning and portfolio management
services - an uncommon practice for advisers. He says that after
a year of operating on a retainer basis, he has broadened his
client base without working harder or sacrificing his own
income.
Though the AUM model may stick around for some time, the
rise in passive investing through index funds and exchange
traded funds has more advisers questioning its appropriateness,
said John Anderson, a consultant for SEI Advisor Network in
Oaks, Pennsylvania.
It's hard to argue for charging 1 percent of a portfolio
that is mainly invested in inexpensive funds that take only a
small amount of time to select, he said. That AUM model works
better for advisers who are selecting individual stocks or
actively trying to outperform the market.
Furthermore, more investors may question high asset-based
fees if the market turns south and their portfolios lose money
or stay flat for an extended period, says Dennis Stearns, a
Greensboro, North Carolina-based advisor, whose pricing is a
hybrid AUM and retainer for clients with substantial planning
needs. With a retainer, your revenue isn't tied to the market
which is out of your control, he said.
Advisers using a retainer model still make up a very small
percentage of all financial advisers, said Ed Gjertsen II, a
Northfield, Illinois, planner and president of the Financial
Planning Association. The value of financial advice can at times
far exceed that of investment advice, he said, so it makes sense
to separate investment management and advisory fees.
David Canter, executive vice president for Fidelity
Institutional Wealth Services, says he's seeing retainers
becoming more common among firms that provide planning services
to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients. Often they
call it a "counseling fee," and may charge a separate fee for
portfolio construction. Most have the ability to operate using
both the retainer and AUM pricing and offer the choice to
clients, he says.
A VIABLE BUSINESS MODEL?
Carolyn McClanahan switched from AUM pricing to a yearly
retainer in 2004 when she found that she was doing a lot of work
for little pay with her client base of young physicians (she is
also a physician herself), who typically had meager savings in
403(b) plans.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based adviser began charging
clients an annual fee tailored to the their needs, starting with
a $5,000 minimum and building the fee in $1,000 increments based
on how many accounts, trusts and tax returns they had, as well
as other activities that might be time-consuming, like
monitoring defined benefit plans or building bond ladders.
"Four million in an individual retirement account can be
easy compared to tax planning and rebalancing on several
accounts," she says.
McClanahan says her profitability and total revenue are
competitive with assets-under-management firms. Her 73 client
families pay between $5,000 and $40,000 annually and she has a
waiting list of prospects.
Osborne says that his firm grew faster then he expected
because the lower cost gives wealthier prospects more incentive
to work with him.
"It's an easier decision for potential clients to make,"
Osborne said. For clients with millions of dollars in assets,
"the cost saving is dramatic."
(Reporting by Robyn Post; editing by Linda Stern and Nick
Zieminski)