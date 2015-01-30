(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Robyn Post
By Robyn Post
Jan 30 U.S. mutual funds that invest in
companies they view as socially responsible are posting better
returns, spurring advisers to pitch them to their clients.
Managers for these funds, known sometimes as "sustainable,
responsible impact" or "environment, social and governance"
funds, focus on companies that promote values like diversity,
and avoid companies and industries that they see as morally
problematic, such as tobacco.
Investors have been pouring money into socially responsible
funds, including Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund Investor
Shares and iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF.
U.S. socially responsible funds held $6.57 trillion at the
start of 2014, officials said late last year at a sustainable
investment conference, up from $3.74 trillion at the start of
2012. ]
The funds made up roughly 18 percent of all managed
assets at the start of last year, up from 12 percent two years
earlier, they said. There are currently 412 U.S. socially
responsible funds up from 375 in 2009, according to Morningstar.
Advisers say the funds are performing better because more
financial institutions offer socially responsible index funds
now, which have lower management costs and therefore often offer
better returns than their actively managed counterparts, said
Kenneth Klabunde, an Indianapolis-based adviser and founding
principal of Precedent Asset Management.
Long-term returns for some indexes tracking sustainable,
responsible U.S. companies, such as the Calvert Social Index,
were on par with the S&P 500 and other broad market
indexes, according to a 2014 TIAA-CREF study.
For example, the Calvert Social Index Fund, which tracks
that index and holds stocks including Apple, Inc. and
Microsoft Corp showed a return of 13.75 percent for
2014, versus 13.69 percent for the S&P 500 for the same time
period, according to Morningstar.
There may be other advantages to investing in socially
responsible funds. Clients who believe in the values of the
companies they invest in may be less likely to sell when the
market tanks because "they feel more connected to their
strategy," said Dan Kern, president of Advisor Partners in
Lafayette, California.
MAKING SENSE OF THE TREND
As with conventional mutual funds, there are good and bad
options for socially responsible investing, said David Kathman,
a senior analyst at Morningstar.
Keeping costs as low as possible is critical, Kern said.
Kern is able to use low-cost SRI index funds with management
fees ranging from .25 to .45 percent. Fees for actively managed
SRI funds are usually north of 1 percent, he added.
Kern helps advisers customize socially responsible
portfolios for clients using mock portfolios to show how
omitting fossil fuel stocks and other sectors can affect
performance versus a traditional, unrestricted portfolio.
Clients who embrace socially-responsible investing typically
put 30 percent to 80 percent of their assets in such funds,
advisers said.
