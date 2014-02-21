CHICAGO Feb 21 Medical marijuana. Hot initial
public offerings. The Iraqi Dinar. Bitcoins.
Financial advisers often field requests for these and a wide
range of other uncertain investments from clients set on placing
high-risk bets.
The role advisers play in facilitating the transactions
varies, but one thing is certain: they must aim to limit their
clients' exposure, and their own, should a chancy investment go
south.
"This is a very, very common discussion. Nobody likes being
told, 'You really can't afford to lose,'" says Christopher Van
Slyke, a partner with the wealth management firm, WorthPointe,
which oversees about $300 million. "I literally tell them that
Vegas is more fun. For the money they'll lose, at least the
casinos will give them a limo and a suite."
Over the years, Van Slyke has had talks with clients wanting
to dedicate a large portion of their portfolio to everything
from precious metals to land deals to a host of individual
stocks. More recently, Bitcoin, the virtual currency gone viral,
has generated interest. He will allow for some high-risk
investing, but only within strict parameters - basically he lets
his clients follow their whims on the side.
"We separate the money into a non-managed account where we
do not do performance reporting," he says. "But I like to know
it's there."
The amount recommended for allocation to these separate
accounts depends largely on the client's ability to withstand a
hit without hurting their ability to meet long-term financial
goals, he says, adding: "I'm negotiating for the smallest
amount."
Greg Opitz, a consultant to financial adviser firms with
Omaha, Nebraska-based Peak Advisor Alliance, suggests advisers
take precautions against working with clients who appear hell
bent on pushing into risky investments that can derail their
overall plans.
'MANAGING EXPECTATIONS'
Potential clients with strong do-it-yourself tendencies can
be avoided from the outset, Opitz says, if care is taken during
prospecting to take on only those who appear ready to follow
sound financial advice.
"With the markets going the way they have the past three or
four years, you're probably going to see more people thinking
they know more than the adviser," Opitz says; last year stocks
were on fire, with the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index up
almost 30 percent. Money invested in the SP 500 has practically
tripled in the last five years.
Keeping up a push-and-pull relationship with an overly
headstrong client can consume a disproportionate amount of time
and may lead to compliance issues, he adds. And while Opitz
himself is not a fan of allocating "fun" money, he stipulates
that advisers not permit amounts of more than 5 percent to 10
percent of a client's overall assets to such an account.
That range seems to be in keeping with informal guidelines
practiced by many advisers. Most, like Van Slyke, work to keep
client-managed accounts apart to avoid finger pointing and not
have big gambles count toward overall portfolio performance. If
they help to execute trades, advisers are also sure to get the
requisite disclosures indemnifying their responsibility for
facilitating the investment.
"I think it's about managing expectations so there are no
surprises," says Debbie Moses, an adviser with Pittsburgh-based
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, which oversees about $700
million.
Even though her clients' self-managed accounts are
segregated, she assists with vetting potential investment
choices by providing research, if available.
The typical investment offered through an advisory firm - a
mutual fund - "doesn't satisfy what I call a psychic pleasure-
the sense of something exciting," Moses says. "We can keep an
eye on it to the extent that they don't get into too much
trouble. When we meet with them, we bring that account into the
meeting."
TAXES AND OTHER SMALL PRINT-BIG MONEY ISSUES
Richard Gotterer, a Miami-based adviser with Wescott
Financial Advisory Group, says it's important to advise clients
about the tax ramifications of high-risk investments up front.
Whether such an investment is put in a taxable account
versus a 401(K) or other tax-deferred account will impact
capital gains, says Gotterer, whose firm manages about $1.6
billion.
He says his role as adviser is to be the "voice of reason,"
adding that his high-net-worth clients have recently shown
interest in 3D-printing and medical marijuana operations. Among
the strategies Gotterer utilizes when they want to invest in
individual publicly traded stocks are stop-loss orders; they
call for the broker to sell when an issue reaches a certain
price, limiting losses.
Sometimes the limits already in place to protect investors
will do the job for the adviser, says Jason Washo, a Scottsdale,
Arizona adviser with about $50 million under management. Many
clients don't realize that some potential investments, including
private placements and angel investor networks that back
startups, are restricted to accredited investors. Accredited
investors must have net worth of at least $1 million or annual
income of at least $200,000 per year.
"People hear about what is the rich person's investment and
they want them and don't want to be told they can't have them,"
says Washo, who has sometimes turned down would-be clients
insistent on risky bets.
"There's a fair bit of desperation," Washo says, noting he
has seen baby boomers look to high-risk investments to make up
for shortfalls in their retirement savings. "I would probably
say as uncomfortable as it feels to tell a client, 'no,' nearly
every time it was the best advice I gave."
Of course the Washos of the world have one other risk to
contend with: What if the client ends up backing a winner? That
could lead to a different kind of challenging relationship - one
with a gloating customer.