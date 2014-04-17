(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Ed McCarthy
April 17Your client plans to retire soon and his
employer's defined benefit plan offers a choice: take a monthly
pension or a lump sum distribution that can be rolled over to an
Individual Retirement Account. The client wants your input
because a good chunk of his net worth is tied up in the plan,
not to mention his retirement security.
If his main retirement goal is to be happy, have him take
the pension or a similar lifetime annuity. A 2012 report from
consultants Towers Watson, "Annuities and Retirement Happiness,"
found that among retirees of similar wealth and health, those
with annuitized incomes were happier than those without
annuities.
Any financial adviser worth her credentials would argue that
this happiness is likely to be short-lived, though. Rising life
expectancies guarantee that even low inflation will eventually
erode a pension's purchasing power. Fixed incomes are like aging
knees: what works at age 65 won't get you nearly as far at 80.
There's another angle. Pensions don't generate commissions
or asset management fees; rollovers do. So how do you help
clients make informed decisions and manage the inherent conflict
of interest?
SEEING THE NUMBERS
David Kudla, chief executive officer of Mainstay Capital
Management LLC in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has worked on numerous
pension-or-payout decisions. Many of his clients work for the
auto companies, which have offered lump-sum buyouts to tens of
thousands of employees in recent years.
For Kudla, the first round of the analysis is a math
question. He knows the client's age and life expectancy (and his
spouse's, if the client is married) from the IRS tables. The
plan provides the pension payments and the available lump sum.
Using those numbers, he can back out the discount rate - the
internal rate of return - the plan sponsor is using in its
calculations.
He then estimates the return the rolled-over lump sump could
earn if he were managing it, based on typical historic returns
of the various asset classes he would recommend. If the
investment portfolio produces a higher value, then it makes
financial sense to roll over the funds; otherwise, the pension
can be a better choice. Armed with that result, Kudla and the
client start to consider the qualitative factors in the
decision.
Larry Frank Sr., owner of Better Financial Education in
Roseville, California, runs customized spreadsheet calculations
to compare annuitized incomes with managed accounts. In an
article he co-authored for the April 2014 Journal of Financial
Planning, he compared buying a single-premium immediate annuity
- a privately purchased pension - to investing in simulated
investment portfolios with varying allocations between stocks
and bonds.
"We found that for those with normal health and normal
longevity expectations, it doesn't make sense to annuitize in
most cases," says Frank.
THE CASE FOR ROLLOVERS
The monthly benefit check may be valued for its
dependability, but it lacks flexibility. A check for the same
amount shows up each month whether or not the client needs the
cash - and those benefits typically are considered taxable
income. When pension recipients die, the checks stop and their
heirs get nothing. In contrast, lump sum distributions turned
into rollover accounts allow investment choice, control over
income- and tax-timing and more flexible estate planning.
Larger pension payments are also at risk for reduction if
the plan goes bankrupt. Beginning in 2014, the Pension Benefit
Guarantee Corporation's coverage limit for a 65-year-old retiree
is $59,318 annually. Clients taking early retirement face lower
age-adjusted limits and payments from supplemental executive
retirement plans go on the chopping block, as well.
Kudla has encountered these limits with early retirees from
Delphi Corp, which went bankrupt in 2005. "There were people
that saw their pension payment get cut by a quarter ... (or) a
third for the rest of their life," he says.
BEYOND THE NUMBERS
But it is not just about numbers. Clients' financial goals
and risk tolerances vary, and some people find it easier to
overlook the slow loss of buying power to inflation than to
ignore the stock market's headline-grabbing gyrations.
Both Frank and Kudla say their role as fiduciaries requires
them to accommodate clients' preferences, even when they believe
a rollover is the better option. Consequently, they'll make
their case but will refrain from trying to sell the client on
taking the payout.
Kudla's experience with General Motors' buyout offer in 2012
provided a good example of how client feelings play into the
whole calculation. Only 27 percent of his clients there took the
lump sum; the rest chose to receive a monthly payment.
But their reasons had little to do with the calculations
Kudla prefers, and more to do with psychology: During their
careers they had planned on receiving a monthly pension and that
was their mindset.
In the end, says Frank, it's a question of which risk makes
the client least uncomfortable.
