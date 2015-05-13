BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
COLOMBO May 13 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended March 31 released on Wednesday.
(In millions of rupees unless stated):
Q1 2015 Q1 2014
Net profit 2,535.8 2,301.1
Earnings per share
(rupees, basic) 2.90 2.64
Gross Income 18,380.9 17,778.7
Net interest income 7,286.0 6,575.9
NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million