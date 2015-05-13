COLOMBO May 13 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended March 31 released on Wednesday.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q1 2015 Q1 2014

Net profit 2,535.8 2,301.1

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 2.90 2.64

Gross Income 18,380.9 17,778.7

Net interest income 7,286.0 6,575.9

NOTE - Results are rounded up. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation.