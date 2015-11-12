COLOMBO, Nov 12 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended Sept. 30 released on Thursday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q3 2015 Q3 2014 Net profit 3,249.5 3,330.6 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 3.71 3.88 Gross Income 20,333.2 19,069.3 Net interest income 7,681.0 6,914.3 NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)