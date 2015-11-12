UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COLOMBO, Nov 12 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon for the quarter ended Sept. 30 released on Thursday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q3 2015 Q3 2014 Net profit 3,249.5 3,330.6 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 3.71 3.88 Gross Income 20,333.2 19,069.3 Net interest income 7,681.0 6,914.3 NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February