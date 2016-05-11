COLOMBO May 11 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended March. 31 released on Wednesday.

(In millions of rupees unless stated):

Q1 2016 Q1 2015

Net profit 3,262.5 2,535.8

Earnings per share

(rupees, basic) 3.72 2.90

Gross Income 21,326.3 18,380.9

Net interest income 8,173.3 7,286.0

NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest bank by market capitalisation.