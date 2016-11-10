UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COLOMBO Nov 10 Group results of Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc for the quarter ended Sept. 30 released on Thursday.
(In millions of rupees unless stated):
Q3 2016 Q3 2015
Net profit 3,688.8 3,249.5
Earnings per share
(rupees, basic) 4.13 3.71
Gross Income 24,106.5 20,333.2
Net interest income 8,223.6 7,681.0
NOTE - Results are rounded off. Commercial Bank of Ceylon is Sri Lanka's biggest listed lender by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts