LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - Banks that underwrote the SEK13.2bn debt backing the buyout of Swedish cable company Com Hem by private equity group BC Partners are on track to price a SEK3.5bn senior secured bond later on Thursday, a banking source close to the deal said.

After bumper supply in the European high yield market earlier this year, Com Hem will be only the third high yield issuer to price in as many months.

The timing of the deal coincides with a sharp tightening in credit indices after the announcement of Europe's long-awaited Grand Plan, which, more or less, met market expectations.

"There is a dramatically improved mood in the market, and this is what deals like Com Hem and Polkomtel have been waiting for," said another banking source close to deal.

The Com Hem "club" deal, arranged behind the scenes with 13-15 predominantly European and Scandinavian investors including two large anchor orders, will take out a bridge loan underwritten by five banks -- Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Nordea and UBS -- in July.

Banks have been left with approximately EUR11.5bn of unsold leveraged loans on various buyouts -- EUR4bn of which was expected to be refinanced with high-yield bonds -- before capital markets slammed shut in the summer.

In recent weeks, underwriters have stepped up efforts to clear the backlog. The senior secured deal for Com Hem is expected to be followed by a roadshow for a SEK2.65bn subordinated eight-year bond, that could kick-off as early as next week, the first source said.

On bridge financings, underwriters have the right to take an issuer to the market at certain levels.

"We will find out what those levels are and then decide whether to go to the market or not. We're working behind the scenes to get an offering circular ready to enable us to go to market," the source said.

SUB BOND A TOUGHER TEST

At 09:15 GMT, the iTraxx Crossover index made up of 50 mostly speculative-grade credits, was 44bp tighter at a new Series 16 contract intraday tight of 676bp, according to Markit.

"November could shape up to be a good month for issuance, but I'm still cautious. This initial euphoria may dissipate once there has been some deeper analysis of the details of the plans," the second source said.

Also boding well for the long-term development of the European high-yield bond market were stricter conditions set on banks to boost core Tier 1 ratios to 9% by next summer -- much sooner than regulators have indicated previously, the second source said.

"One reason there is going to be more supply is that banks are going to have to shed a lot of assets, including loans. Capital markets have to step in and investors are sitting on cash waiting for new issues."

The planned public subordinated bond for Com Hem is seen as a tougher test of the high-yield market.

Kinetic Concepts (KCI), rated B3/B, ditched plans for a possible euro-tranche backing its buyout this week after coupon demands crept up to 12-13%, one high-yield syndicate official said.

"Some accounts seem to think they have more power than they actually do. There's a lot of gauging going on in terms of pricing, but there is also a lot of reverse enquiry. I've had three calls already this morning," the second source added.

KCI is the only company in that rating scale that has tried to market a deal in Europe recently, but opted solely for dollars in the end, pricing a USD1.75bn 10.5% seven-year bond with an all-in yield of 10.875% on Tuesday via RBC, Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

"It's a good benchmark for hard risk and how much of a discount investors want to see to play a tough deal," one high-yield official said.

Com Hem's leverage has come down significantly to 5.7 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from 6.5 when the deal was underwritten three months ago following better-than-expected second-quarter results announced last week.

The senior secured bond is expected to price at the same time as the allocation of the SEK7.1bn loan backing the buyout, following a number of changes to the terms and structure, and a hefty a original issue discount of 93. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)