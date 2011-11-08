LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Bankers have now refinanced virtually all of the debt backing the buyout of Swedish cable firm Com Hem, and depending on where they price the remaining EUR140m Payment-In-Kind note, will avoid losing money on the bridge loans underwritten in the summer, two banking sources close to the transaction said.

The senior secured bond priced within the cap rate agreed with underwriters, while the unsecured tranche priced around the cap rate, one of the sources said.

The triple-C rated eight-year EUR287m unsecured bond, callable after four years, priced at a steep discount at 94.98 on Friday to yield 11.75% with a 10.5% coupon and has been around the reoffer price since.

However, bankers away from the deal said that the leads were probably doing as much as possible to support the bond, and that any weakening in the coming days would be a clear sign of that. There was also speculation about the quality of the order book.

"Certain investors only have a small basket to invest in triple-C anyway, and those I have spoken to say the problem with Com Hem is not its triple-C rating but its leverage," said one syndicate official away from the deal.

"The PIK takes the cash-paying leverage down, but it's still pari passu with the unsecured bond."

Moody's estimates that Com Hem's gross debt to EBITDA ratio will be 6.4 by the end of the year including the PIK and 5.9 times excluding it.

There was also uncertainty about whether private equity group BC Partners, which announced the buyout of Com Hem in July, had renegotiated the terms of the debt financing to help limit underwriters' potential losses, the official said.

"The PIK bond still has to be marked-to-market if it isn't syndicated by the end of the year. It's a very tough market. The whole transaction could be under water. It's very difficult to tell," the syndicate official said.

CHANGING DYNAMICS

Goldman Sachs acted as the global co-ordinator on the bond deal, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea and UBS were joint bookrunners.

The subordinated bond followed the pricing of a larger SEK3.5bn seven-year senior secured bond, rated B1/B, the previous week, which yielded 9.875% and was sold to a small group of investors.

"It was impressive that the (triple-C) deal got done. Investors and banks realise that we have to start making some progress here in moving some of the inventory banks are sitting on, into investors' hands," said one of the banking sources.

He acknowledged that the issuer probably paid a premium for market volatility, but said the the sub-11% coupon and the inclusion of the PIK bond would ease cash flow constraints.

With few natural buyers of Swedish crown corporate bonds, the leads had struggled to garner enough interest for the secured bond at prices that worked for the issuer.

One of the sources said investors were demanding a 350bp premium over similarly rated single B issuers excluding swap costs into euros. That problem was resolved with the behind-the-scenes club deal for secured tranche.

"We wanted to change the dynamics away from those investors who wanted this high premium to put us in a better position for the smaller unsecured bond," said the one of the sources.

"The thing going against the subordinated bond was its triple-C rating. Although cable has outperformed in the sell-off, in a downturn triple-Cs sell-off worse. That is what investors were worried about and why they wanted an upfront premium."

Investors were compensated richly, with the differential between the senior and unsecured bond around 375bp compared to a more traditional 250-275bp gap. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)