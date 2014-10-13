Oct 13 Com Hem Holding Ab

* Announces the conditional redemption of its senior secured notes

* Says the company's subsidiary NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB (publ) has issued a notice of conditional redemption for all of notes

* Says will on or around Nov. 11 communicate in a press release if the conditions for redemption of the notes are satisfied or waived