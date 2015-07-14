STOCKHOLM, July 14 Swedish cable television firm Com Hem on Tuesday posted underlying second-quarter core profit in line with market expectations and said discount reductions made fewer customers leave the company than it had expected.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Com Hem, which was listed on the Stockholm bourse in June 2014, rose to 583 million Swedish crowns ($68.7 million) from 566 million a year ago, in line with a mean forecast of 583 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Link to report: here ($1 = 8.4916 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)