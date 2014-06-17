(Corrects time to 0713 GMT in second paragraph)

STOCKHOLM, June 17 Shares in cable operator Com Hem rose by 6.9 percent above the offer price in early trading on Tuesday in Sweden's largest initial public offering (IPO) for 14 years.

At 0713 GMT, Com Hem shares traded at 62 crowns compared with the IPO price of 58 crowns per share.

