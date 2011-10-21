* Banks get investor orders for loans

* Increase discount to 7 pct

* Company performance seen ahead of budget

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Oct 21 Banks syndicating 13.2 billion Swedish crown ($1.9 billion) of debt for Swedish cable company Com Hem have now received orders from two investors after delays due to volatile markets, banking sources said on Friday.

Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, which underwrote the debt in July to back Com Hem's buyout by BC Partners , received commitments to sell around $500 million of the debt at a discount of 7 percent to face value, the sources said.

The commitments are across all portions of the senior secured debt, including the bridge to a senior secured high-yield bond, the sources added.

Com Hem's banks already made two changes to the pricing and the debt structure, which includes 7.1 billion crowns of senior secured loans and 6.2 billion crowns of secured and unsecured bridge loans to high-yield bonds.

The banks had previously guided to sell the loans at a discount of between 5 and 6 percent by an Oct. 21 deadline. That has now been extended to Oct. 25, the sources said.

Positive momentum to syndicate the deal is building amid today's publication of the company's third quarter performance, which are perceived as better than expected, the sources said.

Banks that underwrote private equity backed buyout loans this summer, including for German outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin and Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct, are struggling to sell an overhang of around 7 billion euros after worsening macro economic conditions led to a drop in secondary market prices.

Loans trading in the secondary market have dropped to 90 percent of value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, leading to investors demanding higher discounts in the primary market.

Com Hem's banks are also in talks to sell around $200 million of an unsecured high-yield bond bridge to investors as many speculative-grade rated borrowers have been unable to issue bonds.

BC Partners declined to comment. ($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Will Waterman)