JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 South African airline
Comair, a franchise partner for British Airways, plans
to take the government to court over its continued funding of
state carrier South African Airways, the Business
Report newspaper said on Wednesday.
Africa's biggest economy last year agreed to guarantee 5
billion rand ($566 million) in loans for the troubled national
airline over the next two years.
Comair's Chief Executive Erik Venter said the latest bailout
and previous payments did not comply with either the domestic
aviation transport policy nor the law, according to the paper.
"Comair's sole objective is to attain a level playing field
in the domestic aviation market to ensure that all airlines face
the same risks and the same requirements to operate on sound
commercial principles," he was quoted as saying.
Venter said Comair was not seeking to stop all financial
support of SAA or to shut or privatise the airline, but asking
that any assistance be in line with domestic transport policy to
minimise impact on other operators.
Neither Comair nor South Africa's department of public
enterprises, which oversees SAA, could immediately be reached
for comment.