UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 Combined Motor Holdings Ltd :
* FY group revenue increased by 10 pct to R10.8 billion
* To declare a dividend of 50 cents per share, payable in June 2014
* Retail motor segment, expect negative dealer vehicle sales growth in year ahead
* FY profit before taxation R244,677,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources