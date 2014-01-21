NEW YORK Jan 21 Comcast Corp has
added Barclays PLC as an adviser as the top U.S. cable
provider evaluates a potential deal for Time Warner Cable Inc
, according to people familiar with the matter.
Comcast hired Barclays late last year to review its deal
options, along with JPMorgan Chase & Co that it had
earlier tapped for advice, the people said.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives from Comcast and Barclays declined to
comment.
Reuters reported on Dec. 6 that Comcast brought in JPMorgan
as a financial adviser as speculation about cable industry
consolidation increased in the past several months.