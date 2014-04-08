Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Comcast reiterates it is willing to divest 3 million video subscribers as part of merger
* Comcast says deal does not raise any legitimate monopsony concerns
* Comcast says combined company's share of national broadband subscribers ranges from 20 percent to less than 40 percent
* Comcast submits 'public interest' filing to the federal communications commission on merger
* Comcast says "there is no plausible basis" that it will harm competition in any market for peering and transit services (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.