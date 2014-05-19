BRIEF-Titan Medical reports Q4 loss of $0.01 per share
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
May 19 Comcast Corp : * Time Warner Cable Inc merger to undergo "thorough and detailed"
investigation by New York regulator, governor cuomo says * Cuomo says New York state public service commission will use its new powers
to decide if merger is in best interest of Time Warner Cable customers, and
New York state as a whole * Cuomo says recent changes in state law have shifted burden to cable companies
to show that merger serves public interest
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
* Immunotec-Ruling from Mexican Tax Administration Services confirms some of its products should be classified for importation purposes in HTS code 2106.10.99