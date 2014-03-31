March 31 Comcast Corp is planning to
increase its share buyback plan by more than 80 percent as its
$45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc undergoes
regulatory review in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.
Comcast is currently mulling an additional $2.5 billion
share repurchase to its current $3 billion buyback plan, Comcast
Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis told Bloomberg in an
interview.
A planned sale of assets to complete the deal may produce
cash for even more repurchases, Bloomberg reported. (link.reuters.com/xuv97v)
Comcast's proposed friendly takeover of Time Warner Cable
would boast a footprint spanning from New York to Los Angeles,
with a near 30 percent share of the pay TV market as well as a
strong position in providing broadband Internet services.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)