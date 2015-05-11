(Adds details)
May 11 Comcast Corp named Michael
Cavanagh chief financial officer to replace Michael Angelakis,
who moves on to head the cable operator's new investment arm.
Cavanagh will join Comcast early this summer from private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP, where he served as co-chief
operating officer, Comcast said in a statement.
Comcast said in March that Angelakis will head its
investment arm scheduled to start operations in 2015 or early
2016 with up to $4.1 billion to invest in growth-oriented
companies.
Cavanagh, who has spent six years at JPMorgan Chase Co
as CFO, will receive a base salary of $1.8 million for
2015 plus a cash bonus opportunity of 300 percent of his base
salary, Comcast said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1IwxSLy)
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)