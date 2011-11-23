* Angelakis signs new contract to 2016

Nov 23 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), the largest U.S. cable TV operator, has given Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis the additional title of vice chairman, according to a U.S. securities filing on Wednesday.

Angelakis signed a new employment agreement on Nov. 22 that will keep him at the company through June 30, 2016, but he will not be joining the board.

While the new agreement does not increase Angelakis' base salary or his annual cash bonus opportunity, he will be entitled to receive two cash signing bonuses totaling $4.25 million on or after Jan. 1, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2010, he received a total compensation package of $22.9 million.

Angelakis will continue to report to Comcast Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts.

Angelakis, who joined Comcast from Providence Equity Partners in 2007, was instrumental in hashing out the terms of Comcast's complicated takeover of NBC Universal from General Electric Co (GE.N) last year.

Since the deal closed, Comcast has restructured its senior management team to take account of its increased complexity.

Former Comcast Chief Operating Officer Steve Burke took over as CEO of NBC Universal, and former Charter Communications CEO Neil Smit joined to run Comcast's cable operations.

A person close to the company said Angelakis had taken on expanded responsibilities since the acquisition of NBC Universal to help Roberts with running the overall corporate business.

Shares of Comcast were down 0.6 percent at $21.26 in midday trading. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)