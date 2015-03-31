March 31 Comcast Corp, the largest
U.S. cable operator, said it would form a new company with its
chief financial officer, Michael Angelakis, to invest in and
focus on operating growth-oriented companies both in the United
States and international markets.
Comcast said Angelakis would step down from his position as
CFO and serve as the chief executive of the new company.
Comcast said the new company would have total capital
commitments of up to $4.1 billion, of which $4 billion will be
invested by Comcast. At least $40 million will be invested by
Angelakis.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)