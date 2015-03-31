(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Malathi Nayak
March 31 Comcast Corp Chief Financial
Officer Michael Angelakis will leave his position to head a new
investment arm with up to $4.1 billion to invest in
growth-oriented companies, Comcast said on Tuesday.
The largest U.S. cable operator will shell out $4 billion
and Angelakis will invest at least $40 million with the rest
coming from senior members of a team he will appoint.
Philadelphia-based Comcast, which already has a venture
capital arm through Comcast Ventures, said the new company would
begin operations in 2015 or early 2016.
Comcast Ventures makes investments in startups in the range
of $2 million to $15 million. Investments include online
publisher Vox Media and e-commerce startup Birchbox.
Investments made by Angelakis' team would be in a range
larger than Comcast Ventures but smaller than billion-dollar
deals such as $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable,
according to a source close to Comcast.
The new investment arm will likely identify late-stage
startups and aim at "investing in and operating" them, the
source said.
Technology, telecom and media companies such as Google Inc
, Verizon and Intel Corp have
investment arms that have invested in up-and-coming startups
from healthcare to online entertainment.
Industries that Comcast is looking to invest in have not
been decided, the source said.
Angelakis, whose resignation will be effective upon the
earlier of the date on which Comcast's new CFO commences
employment or June 30, 2016, will also work with Comcast as
senior adviser.
Angelakis will receive annual compensation of $8 million in
his role as the CEO, Comcast said in a regulatory filing. He
will also receive $100,000 for his role as senior adviser.
Comcast shares edged down 0.2 percent to close at $56.47 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru
and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Grant
McCool)