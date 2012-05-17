May 17 Comcast Corp said on Thursday
it will introduce a trial for usage-based billing for its
Internet subscribers in a move seen to pre-empt more complaints
the cable company favors its own Web video service over rivals.
Usage-based pricing would allow Comcast to charge its
customers for the amount of data they use with a utility meter
rather than pay a flat fee like they do today. Currently, that
flat fee is priced on Internet speed and also features a 250 GB
data cap each month.
Comcast, the No.1 U.S. residential Internet service
provider, said the cap would now be raised to 300 GB for those
in the usage trial, the equivalent of downloading about 50 high
definition movies. It did not give a time frame for the trial
which will take place in two of its markets.
Comcast executive vice president Cathy Avgiris said the
average Comcast customer doesn't come close to its current
limits.
Executives on a conference call said the changes were being
made to adapt to a changing marketplace and technology, but
several industry watchers pointed to a recent high profile
complaint by Netflix as a possible reason for the move.
In April, Netflix Inc Chief Executive Reed Hastings
raised concerns that Comcast was favoring its own Xfinity TV app
on the X-box because watching TV through the app did not
contribute to a user's Internet cap.
Comcast senior vice president David Cohen said the decision
had nothing to do with Netflix or Xfinity.
Crucially in markets which are not part of its trial, the
company will suspend enforcement of its current 250 GB cap.
Internet usage-based pricing has previously been a
controversial subject for ISPs, particularly Comcast and the
No.2 cable operator Time Warner Cable.
Time Warner Cable was forced to cancel a trial of Internet
usage-based billing after an uproar in 2009 when customers
thought they were being overcharged.
In February, Time Warner Cable launched another trial with
more flexible pricing.
Comcast for its part will be keen to avoid sparking a
regulatory inquiry into its pricing or business practices --
given that it has been on a relatively short leash on Capitol
Hill since it took control of NBC Universal last year.
Cohen said caps would be a thing of the past. "Today, we're
getting out of the cap business."
But the company did immediately allay long held suspicions
usage-based pricing is a way to charge higher fees to customers.
"The notion Comcast would charge an exorbitant rate for
additional bandwidth -- while continuing to exempt its own
traffic under its Xbox deal -- illustrates Comcast is really
trying to discourage subscribers from experimenting with online
video alternatives," said Joel Kelsey of Free Press, an advocacy
group.
