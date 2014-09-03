Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 3 Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp said a new cable company to be spun off from Comcast after it buys Time Warner Cable Inc will be called GreatLand Connections Inc.
GreatLand Connections, an independent publicly traded company, will own and operate former Comcast systems serving about 2.5 million customers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast.
Comcast and Charter had agreed to spin-off a cable company, owned by both of them, as part of Comcast's efforts to win regulatory approvals for its proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.