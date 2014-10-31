(Corrects to "spin-off" from "spinout" in headline)
Oct 31 Midwest Cable Inc, the cable company to
be spun off from Comcast Corp after it buys Time
Warner Cable Inc, said it would list its Class A common
stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GLCI" in 2015.
Upon completion of the merger, the company will change its
name to GreatLand Connections Inc. (1.usa.gov/1tI9CiA)
Comcast said in April it would divest 2.5 million
subscribers across the U.S. Midwest and southeast into a new
publicly traded company that would be two-thirds owned by
Comcast shareholders and one-third by Charter.
This was part of a three-way deal between Comcast, Charter
Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, aimed at
winning regulatory approvals for Comcast's proposed $45 billion
purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)