Nov 3 Morgan Stanley's Americas M&A chief
Bob Eatroff is leaving the bank for a corporate development role
at Comcast Corporation, the second departure this fall
of a senior dealmaker at the bank.
Eatroff will join the cable company, his longtime client, in
January 2016 after spending over 20 years in the investment
banking division at Morgan Stanley. He advised Comcast on
several transactions over the years, including the acquisition
of NBCUniversal.
Morgan Stanley, one of Wall Street's top M&A advisors, did
not immediately disclose a replacement for Eatroff.
Eatroff will report to Comcast Chief Financial Officer Mike
Cavanagh, a former top executive from JPMorgan Chase & Co
and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.
Eatroff replaces Alexander Evans, who is joining former
Chief Financial Officer Michael Angelakis at a new strategic
venture in partnership with Comcast focused on investing in
growth-oriented companies.
He also succeeds Bob Pick, who is retiring at the end of the
year.
In October, Eatroff's M&A co-head Jim Head left Morgan
Stanley to join Byron Trott's investment and financial advisory
firm BDT Capital Partners LLC.
Morgan Stanley ranks No. 2, both in the United States and
globally, in the M&A advisory league tables, and this week
advised on several high profile deals including Shire PLC's
$5.9 billion acquisition of rare disease company Dyax
Corp, Visa Inc's acquisition of former subsidiary
Visa Europe for $23 billion and TreeHouse Food Inc's
acquisition of ConAgra Foods Inc's private brands
division for $2.7 billion.
