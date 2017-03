June 19 Comcast Corp founder Ralph Roberts died on Thursday at the age of 95, the company said.

Roberts founded Comcast when he bought a small cable television system in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1963.

Roberts, who was chairman emeritus of Comcast's board, died of natural causes in Philadelphia, the company said.

His son, Brian Roberts, is the chairman and CEO of the company. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)