WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Friday it had filed civil securities
fraud charges against five Chinese citizens for alleged insider
trading ahead of the April 2016 acquisition of DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc by Comcast Corp.
The SEC said in a statement it had also won a court order
freezing brokerage accounts holding more than $29 million in
illegal profits from the insider trading.
The SEC complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in the
Southern District of New York, charges Michael Yin with
securities fraud and names the holders of the five brokerage
accounts - Lizhao Su, Zhiqing Yin, Jun Qin, Yan Zhou and Bei
Xie - as relief defendants. The SEC also said it is seeking a
permanent injunction, return of profits, civil penalties and
other relief.
(Writing by Eric Walsh)