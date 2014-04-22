April 22 Comcast Corp posted higher first-quarter revenue and net income on Tuesday as the largest U.S. cable operator gained video subscribers for the second quarter in a row.

Comcast reported net income of $1.87 billion, or 71 cents per share, compared with $1.44 billion, or 54 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $17.41 billion from $15.31 billion. Analysts on average expecting $17.04 billion. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)