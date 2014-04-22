Ben Affleck says he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction
LOS ANGELES, March 14 Actor Ben Affleck said on Tuesday that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction, saying he wanted to "be the best father I can be."
April 22 Comcast Corp posted higher first-quarter revenue and net income on Tuesday as the largest U.S. cable operator gained video subscribers for the second quarter in a row.
Comcast reported net income of $1.87 billion, or 71 cents per share, compared with $1.44 billion, or 54 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $17.41 billion from $15.31 billion. Analysts on average expecting $17.04 billion. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK, March 14 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.