Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 12 Cable company Comcast Corp said it is beta testing a new cable streaming service called Stream, which will broadcast live TV from HBO and about a dozen other networks for $15 per month.
Launching with Boston, followed by Chicago and Seattle, Stream would let Comcast's Xfinity Internet customers stream live TV over phones, tablets and laptops. (comca.st/1HXZAkF)
The service, which will be available everywhere in the United States by early 2016, also comes with on-demand movies and recording features, Comcast said. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order