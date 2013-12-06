NEW YORK Dec 6 Top U.S. cable provider Comcast Corp has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co for advice as it evaluates a potential bid for Time Warner Cable Inc , people familiar with the matter said.

Comcast brought in JPMorgan to help review options as speculation of cable industry consolidation increased in the past several months, one of the people said.

The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives for Comcast and JPMorgan declined to comment.