PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Dec 6 Top U.S. cable provider Comcast Corp has tapped JP Morgan Chase & Co for advice as it evaluates a potential bid for Time Warner Cable Inc , people familiar with the matter said.
Comcast brought in JPMorgan to help review options as speculation of cable industry consolidation increased in the past several months, one of the people said.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Representatives for Comcast and JPMorgan declined to comment.
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.