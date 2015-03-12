March 12 NBC News said on Thursday that its
chief medical correspondent, Nancy Snyderman, is leaving the
network months after the doctor made a controversial decision to
break an Ebola quarantine to get take-out soup from a
restaurant.
Snyderman, who has been with NBC for 9 years, said in a
statement that she will return to academic medicine.
"Covering the Ebola epidemic last fall in Liberia, and then
becoming part of the story upon my return to the U.S.,
contributed to my decision," she said.
Snyderman went to Africa to report on Ebola with a news
team. A camera man with the crew, freelancer Ashoka Mukpo,
contracted the disease while on assignment.
Snyderman and others entered a voluntary quarantine upon
returning to the United States. But she was soon spotted outside
her New Jersey home waiting for a delivery of soup.
An NBC News spokeswoman said in a statement: "Throughout her
career with NBC News, Dr. Nancy Snyderman has provided her
expertise on countless health and medical topics that are
vitally important to our audience. She's been a valuable voice
both on air and in our newsroom, and we wish her all the best."
Her departure is the latest upheaval at the NBC News
division. Its main news anchor, Brian Williams, was suspended
for six months in February after admitting a story told about
coming under fire on a helicopter during the U.S. war in Iraq
was not true.
NBC, a division of Comcast, last week appointed
Andy Lack as chairman of the news division.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)