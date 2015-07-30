(Adds Breakingviews link)

LOS ANGELES, July 30 Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal film and television unit is close to making an investment in online publisher BuzzFeed and is in talks to raise its stake in Vox Media, a person with knowledge of both sets of discussions said on Thursday.

The company is negotiating to inject $250 million into BuzzFeed, according to the Re/code tech news website, which first reported that NBCUniversal was poised to invest in the digital media companies. That would value BuzzFeed at about $1.5 billion, Re/code said.

The discussions are more advanced with BuzzFeed than with Vox, according to the person with knowledge of the talks. Re/code said NBCUniversal's potential investment in Vox would value the digital company at $850 million. Comcast already owns a minority stake in Vox.

Spokespeople for NBCU, BuzzFeed and Vox declined to comment.

BuzzFeed and Vox have built audiences among younger internet-focused consumers who are less likely to watch traditional television. BuzzFeed, known for online list-based articles and quizzes, has expanded into news, video and film. Vox owns several websites, including technology-focused The Verge and Re/code.

