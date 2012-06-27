WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Wednesday said Comcast Corp
will pay $800,000 to resolve an investigation of its
broadband-related merger conditions.
The agency extended for one year a merger condition that
requires the cable operator to offer a reasonably priced
broadband option to consumers who do not receive their cable
service from the company.
The condition was imposed as part of its regulatory approval
to buy a 51 percent stake in NBC Universal from General Electric
Co last year.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Gary Hill)