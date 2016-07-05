BRIEF-NICHOLAS FINANCIAL Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Comcast Corp, the owner of the NBC TV network, has reached an agreement with Netflix Inc to stream Netflix content through its X1 set-top box, the companies said.
The service will be available to customers later this year. No further details were disclosed.
Comcast has been adding features to its X1 service in a bid to retain pay-TV subscribers, who have increasingly gravitated to online video offerings from companies like Netflix and Hulu.
Netflix's shares were up 2.7 percent at $99.18 after technology website Re/code first reported the deal. Comcast's shares were down 0.6 percent at $64.88. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices and lower costs.