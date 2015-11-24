(Adds Reuters source, statement from Comcast, analyst comment)
Nov 24 The U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating whether Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S.
cable TV provider, is hindering competition in cable advertising
sales, a source told Reuters.
The department's Antitrust Division has sent documents known
as civil investigative demands to video distribution companies
with questions about whether Comcast was seeking to dominate the
"spot" cable ad sales business in areas where Comcast offers
service, said the source, who asked not to be identified to
protect business relationships.
The probe was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
(on.wsj.com/1HkGWFE)
The issue was raised in the fight over whether Comcast would
be allowed to buy Time Warner Cable, a deal that
eventually fell apart because of antitrust concerns. At that
time, Viamedia, an independent spot ad seller, estimated the
spot cable advertising market was worth $5.4 billion nationally.
Viamedia said then that Comcast, in addition to being a
cable company, dominated so-called Interconnects in many areas
and used them to exclude Viamedia and other independents from
some markets. These Interconnects are used by local advertisers,
like car dealers, to buy ad time on cable stations.
Analyst Spencer Kurn of New Street Research said in an email
interview that Comcast's spot television ad revenue was small
compared to its total revenues.
"I would guess that if the DOJ (Justice Department)
discovers an issue, Comcast would have to change its marketing
strategy for their spot TV markets, but overall it's such a
small part of their business model that I don't think it will
impact the company at large in a meaningful way," he said.
Comcast said in a statement that the advertising market was
"robustly competitive." The company also said: "We plan to
cooperate fully with the Department of Justice's inquiry."
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, Malathi Nayak in New
York and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Tom Brown)