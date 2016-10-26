By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 Cable and entertainment company
Comcast Corp posted higher third-quarter revenue on
Wednesday, fueled by video customer additions and sustained
growth in its high-speed internet and business services
divisions.
Pay-TV operators have been competing against streaming video
services, such as Netflix Inc, which have been luring
customers away from cable and satellite TV with lower-priced
offerings. To tackle the threat, Comcast has been expanding its
internet business and investing in media assets, including "Kung
Fu Panda" and "Shrek" producer DreamWorks Animation.
Similar to Comcast's acquisition of media company
NBCUniversal in 2011, AT&T Inc said on Saturday it would
buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion. Telecom companies
are eyeing media businesses to tap new revenue through digital
content distribution, as their core business declines.
Comcast, which is both the largest U.S. cable operator and
the No. 1 U.S. high-speed internet provider, said total revenue
rose 14.2 percent to $21.32 billion in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30. Analysts on average had forecast revenue of $21.16
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Comcast grew 12.1 percent to
$2.24 billion from a year ago. Excluding certain adjustments,
profit was 92 cents per share, beating the average analyst
estimate by a penny.
Philadelphia-based Comcast added 32,000 video subscribers
July through September, compared to a loss of 48,000 users a
year earlier.
To keep its pay-TV subscribers, Comcast has been enhancing
its X1 set-top box to let viewers search shows and movies
easily, expanding its on-demand library and improving its
customer service. Last month, through a beta test, it began
letting customers stream Netflix through its X1 cable-TV
service.
Revenue from its high-speed internet business rose 8.8
percent to $3.4 billion in the quarter, while customer additions
rose 3.1 percent to 330,000. Business services revenue increased
15.5 percent to $1.39 billion.
Revenue from its NBCUniversal division, which includes the
NBC television network, film studios and theme parks, grew 28.3
percent to $9.18 billion, helped by the broadcast of the 2016
Rio Olympics.
The Universal film studio's revenue fell 6.1 percent to $353
million due to the lukewarm response to third-quarter releases,
including "Jason Bourne" and "The Secret Life of Pets." A year
ago it benefited from its blockbuster hit "Minions."
Revenue at Universal theme parks rose 62.4 percent to $706
million, boosted by Harry Potter attractions and the addition of
Universal Studios Japan. Comcast bought a majority stake in the
Japanese studio for $1.5 billion in late September last year.
Shares of Comcast closed at $64.52 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Bernard Orr)