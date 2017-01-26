UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
NEW YORK Jan 26 Comcast Corp, said its quarterly profit and revenue topped estimates as the nation's largest cable operator reported higher sales from its NBCUniversal cable channels and broadcast networks.
Net income rose 16.5 percent to $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, during the company's fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Excluding items, earnings per share were 89 cents. Revenue rose 9.2 percent to $21.03 billion.
Analysts had expected 87 cents per share and revenue of $20.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comcast is grappling with competition from cheaper streaming options such as Netflix Inc, who last week reported strong subscriber numbers in the last quarter of 2016.
Investors are also keeping a close watch on whether the company could face new competition if AT&T Inc's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc is approved by regulators. AT&T said on Wednesday that it expects approval for the deal later this year.
Revenue at NBCUniversal, which Comcast acquired in 2011, rose 13 percent, helped by the popularity of Thursday Night Football and primetime shows such as "This Is Us."
In the cable segment, revenue rose 7 percent as the company added video subscribers. In November, Comcast made Netflix available through the cable operator's X1 set-top box.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.