(Corrects in 5th paragraph to show operating cash flow at NBC
unit was negative $35 million in Q1 versus negative $14 million.
The numbers were reversed in original story.)
May 1 Comcast Corp posted higher
quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength on the cable
side of the business.
The leading U.S. cable television provider, which also owns
broadcaster NBC Universal, posted first-quarter profit of $1.4
billion, or 54 cents a share, up from $1.22 billion, or 45 cents
a year ago.
Excluding revenue from Comcast's sale of spectrum, the
company posted earnings of 51 per share and beat analyst
estimates by a penny.
While the cable unit lost a worse-than-expected 60,000
customers, it added 433,000 high-speed Internet customers,
slightly more than the 432,000 that analysts, on average,
expected, according to StreetAccount. Analysts looked for
Comcast to lose 29,000 video customers, according to Street
Account.
Revenue at NBC Universal rose 2.4 percent year over to $5.4
billion. Operating cash flow at the broadcast television unit
NBC was negative $35 million, worse than a year ago when it was
negative $14 million.
Comcast said in February it had clinched full control of NBC
Universal by buying out General Electric Co's stake for
$16.7 billion.
Revenue at Comcast rose 3 percent to $15.31 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected of $15.38 billion.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)