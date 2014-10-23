NEW YORK Oct 23 Comcast Corp reported on Thursday higher quarterly revenue and income as more people signed up for its high speed Internet service.

Total revenue at the largest U.S. cable operator, which owns NBC Universal, rose to $16.79 billion in the third quarter, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts had been expecting $16.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comcast said it added 315,000 net high speed Internet subscribers, a 5.8 percent uptick over the same period.

About 81,000 customers canceled video subscriptions, far fewer than the net loss of 127,000 in the 2013 third quarter. Analysts had forecast a net loss of 93,000 subscribers, according to StreetAccount.

The decrease in cable subscriptions is a closely watched figure that has taken on even more prominence given two major announcements from Time Warner Inc HBO and CBS Corp last week.

Both the pay TV network and broadcaster are launching services that allow people to watch programs with only a broadband connection. Cable and satellite distributors are seeking ways to stop consumers, especially younger ones, from dumping their cable subscriptions, or "cutting the cord."

On the media side, Comcast reported that revenue at NBC Universal division inched up 1.2 percent to $5.92 billion on the strength of advertising revenue at broadcast network NBC and its theme parks.

Third quarter net income increased almost 50 percent to $2.59 billion, or 99 cents per share.

Adjusted for a one-time tax settlement, earnings per share rose to 73 cents from 65 cents in the year-ago period.

Comcast is in the process of acquiring Time Warner Cable , which it had agreed to buy for $45.3 billion earlier this year.

