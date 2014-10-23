By Jennifer Saba
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 Comcast Corp reported
on Thursday higher quarterly revenue and income as more people
signed up for its high speed Internet service.
Total revenue at the largest U.S. cable operator, which owns
NBC Universal, rose to $16.79 billion in the third quarter, up 4
percent from the year-ago period. Analysts had been expecting
$16.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comcast said it added 315,000 net high speed Internet
subscribers, a 5.8 percent uptick over the same period.
About 81,000 customers canceled video subscriptions, far
fewer than the net loss of 127,000 in the 2013 third quarter.
Analysts had forecast a net loss of 93,000 subscribers,
according to StreetAccount.
The decrease in cable subscriptions is a closely watched
figure that has taken on even more prominence given two major
announcements from Time Warner Inc HBO and CBS Corp
last week.
Both the pay TV network and broadcaster are launching
services that allow people to watch programs with only a
broadband connection. Cable and satellite distributors are
seeking ways to stop consumers, especially younger ones, from
dumping their cable subscriptions, or "cutting the cord."
On the media side, Comcast reported that revenue at NBC
Universal division inched up 1.2 percent to $5.92 billion on the
strength of advertising revenue at broadcast network NBC and its
theme parks.
Third quarter net income increased almost 50 percent to $2.59
billion, or 99 cents per share.
Adjusted for a one-time tax settlement, earnings per share
rose to 73 cents from 65 cents in the year-ago period.
Comcast is in the process of acquiring Time Warner Cable
, which it had agreed to buy for $45.3 billion earlier
this year.
(Editing by Richard Chang)