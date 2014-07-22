BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
July 22 Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, reported quarterly revenue that fell below analysts' estimates, mainly due to higher-than-expected video subscriber losses.
Net income attributable to Comcast rose to $1.99 billion, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.73 billion, or 65 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $16.84 billion. Analysts on average expected $16.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net loss of 144,000 video subscribers in quarter. Analysts expected a loss of 123,000, according to market research firm StreetAccount. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.