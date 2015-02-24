(Compares with estimates)
By Lisa Richwine
Feb 24 Comcast Corp, the largest U.S.
cable operator, posted fourth-quarter revenue that marginally
beat estimates as the company added new video and high-speed
internet customers.
The owner of media and entertainment company NBCUniversal
also increased its stock buyback program to $10 billion, of
which it earmarked $4.25 billion for 2015, and raised its annual
dividend to $1.00 per share from 90 cents.
Comcast, which is awaiting approval from U.S. regulators for
its $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable, said
on Tuesday total revenue rose 4.8 percent to $17.73 billion in
the quarter ended December.
That was slightly higher than the $17.68 billion analysts on
average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Comcast inched up 0.6 percent to
$1.93 billion, or 74 cents per share. Earnings was 77 cents per
share after excluding items such as favorable income tax
adjustments.
Comcast added video customers for the third time in the last
five quarters, picking up 6,000 new subscribers from October
through December. But that was less than the 46,000 it brought
in a year earlier.
The number of new video subscribers is closely watched on
Wall Street as pay TV operators fight to keep customers in the
midst of competition from streaming video services.
Comcast's high-speed internet customers rose by 375,000, a
similar gain to a year earlier. The company also added 123,000
voice customers during the quarter.
At NBC Universal, revenue rose 2.3 percent to $6.62 billion,
boosted by theme parks and the NBC broadcast network.
While the Universal theme park in Florida lured visitors
with a new Harry Potter attraction, NBC's performance has
improved with bigger audiences for shows including crime drama
"The Blacklist."
Advertising revenue at cable networks dropped 5.6 percent in
the quarter to $857 million amid a decline in ratings that has
hit networks across the TV industry. The NBC broadcast network's
ad revenue rose 3.1 percent to $1.66 billion.
Revenue at the film studio fell nearly 11 percent from a
year earlier, when the company benefited from home entertainment
sales of blockbuster animated film "Despicable Me 2".
Comcast's shares closed at $58.21 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)